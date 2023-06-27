Dierks Bentley has had a lot of co-hosts at a lot of awards shows over the years -- but arguably none of them have been quite as charming as the person he shared the stage with at the 2023 NHL Awards on Monday night (June 26.)

That's right: The singer took the stage with his nine-year-old son Knox, who walked the red carpet with him, posed for photos backstage and even carried some of the hosting duties onstage at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Bentley shared some snapshots from the big night on social media, describing the experience as "a night to remember for the both of us." In the photos, Knox seems to handle the bright lights and camera with ease -- a couple of shots even show him posing like a natural for the cameras alongside his country star dad.

"I might be out of a gig if [Knox] keeps this up," Bentley jokes.

The two Bentley boys were looking sharp in matching suits, and they showed a before-and-after video of themselves getting all gussied up for the show on Instagram. "Knox's first time hosting an awards show," Bentley captioned the clip.

The Nashville-based awards show presented awards in 13 categories to the best hockey players in the League. The event also featured a hefty dose of country music: Brothers Osborne and Mitchell Tenpenny performed pre-show sets, and the evening's presenters included Jelly Roll, Trisha Yearwood, Darius Rucker, LoCash, Old Dominion's Trevor Rosen and Jessie James Decker.