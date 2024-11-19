Doctors Left a Needle Inside This Woman for 18 Years!

Doctors Left a Needle Inside This Woman for 18 Years!

American Cancer Society, Getty Images

If you're queasy, this one could have you on edge.

A woman in Thailand is finally getting proper medical treatment after it was discovered that a needle was left inside her following childbirth 18 years ago.

After delivering her child, a nurse accidentally dropped a needle inside this woman. The attending doctor tried to retrieve the needle manually, but couldn't reach it. Fearing more blood loss without suturing, the doctor decided to leave the needle inside and close the wounds.

Over the next few years, the woman experienced abdomen pain, sometimes severe. After going to the emergency room, an X-Ray showed the left behind needle.

The positioning of the needle still made it impossible to retrieve in surgery. Over the years, it migrated slowly — the woman needed consistent medical monitoring to make sure that the needle wasn't moving toward any vital organs, and the cost of the weekly hospital visits quickly drained her financials.

She eventually decided to reach out to the Pavena Foundation for Women and Children, asking for help. Thankfully, they have come to her aid with not only financial help, but also a surgical team that will go in and remove the needle.

On top of that, the Foundation has also lined up legal representation to hold the original hospital responsible.

16 Savage Country Music Diss Tracks

The country music genre typically isn't associated with diss tracks. But throughout its history, there have been some truly brutal country songs aimed at people who've done the artist wrong.

Of course, clap-back songs are much more prevalent than diss tracks, but the main difference between the two is that the artist had a specific, real-life person in mind when they wrote the song — and made it clear who they were talking about, whether or not they specifically named their target in the lyrics.

Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

The Best Country Duets | 55 Country Music Hits, Ranked

Country is well known for duets, and there is no shortage of collaborations between men and women, women and women, or two men.

We've cut it down to 55 of country music's best duets over the past several decades, as you'll see here. Find the best Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood duets, plus modern pairings from artists like Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Post Malone and more.

Should Tim McGraw and Faith Hill be No. 1? Or should it be another married country couple?

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: viral
Categories: Country Music News, Weird News

More From Taste of Country