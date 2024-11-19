Doctors Left a Needle Inside This Woman for 18 Years!

If you're queasy, this one could have you on edge.

A woman in Thailand is finally getting proper medical treatment after it was discovered that a needle was left inside her following childbirth 18 years ago.

After delivering her child, a nurse accidentally dropped a needle inside this woman. The attending doctor tried to retrieve the needle manually, but couldn't reach it. Fearing more blood loss without suturing, the doctor decided to leave the needle inside and close the wounds.

Over the next few years, the woman experienced abdomen pain, sometimes severe. After going to the emergency room, an X-Ray showed the left behind needle.

The positioning of the needle still made it impossible to retrieve in surgery. Over the years, it migrated slowly — the woman needed consistent medical monitoring to make sure that the needle wasn't moving toward any vital organs, and the cost of the weekly hospital visits quickly drained her financials.

She eventually decided to reach out to the Pavena Foundation for Women and Children, asking for help. Thankfully, they have come to her aid with not only financial help, but also a surgical team that will go in and remove the needle.

On top of that, the Foundation has also lined up legal representation to hold the original hospital responsible.