Dolly Parton grew up impoverished in rural Tennessee, but she didn't let that stop her from achieving all of her dreams.

In fact, the beloved entertainer drew on one of the most embarrassing events from her difficult childhood for one of her biggest hits, "Coat of Many Colors."

What Inspired Dolly Parton's "Coat of Many Colors"?

Parton got the inspiration for the song from a memory of a coat her own mother, Avie Lee Parton, actually made for her when she was a child.

Parton grew up in poverty as one of 12 children, and her parents could not afford to buy their kids new coats for the winter.

Consequently, her mother sewed together some old rags that others had donated to the family to make Parton a coat, resulting in a unique, multi-colored garment.

As she sewed, she shared with her daughter the Biblical story of Joseph and his own multi-colored coat, making Parton feel empowered to own such a special, handmade piece.

But when she wore the jacket to school, the other children made fun of her, seeing not the love and care that went into the garment, but only a child whose family was too poor to afford new clothes.

READ MORE: Everything We Know About Dolly Parton's 11 Siblings

In her 1994 autobiography, My Life and Other Unfinished Business, Parton said she wrote the song on the back of a dry-cleaning receipt while traveling with Porter Wagoner on a tour bus in 1969.

How Did "Coat of Many Colors" Do in the Charts?

Released in 1971 as the title song and second single from her Coat of Many Colors album, the song hit No. 4, giving Parton one of her biggest early hits.

It would go on to become one of the most important songs in her catalog, inspiring a number of covers and even several TV movies that told the story of Parton's early life.

In 2011, "Coat of Many Colors" was added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry, signifying works that are "culturally, historically, or aesthetically important, and/or inform or reflect life in the United States."

What Happened to Dolly Parton's Real-Life Coat of Many Colors?

Parton has said the coat was later taken apart and used for other purposes.

After the song's success, her mother sewed a new one for display at the Chasing Rainbows Museum at Dollywood.

Porter Wagoner also donated the framed dry-cleaning receipt on which Parton first wrote the song to the museum.

Here Are the Lyrics to Dolly Parton's "Coat of Many Colors"

Back through the years I go wanderin' once again / Back to the seasons of my youth / I recall a box of rags that someone gave us / And how my mama put the rags to use

There were rags of many colors / Every piece was small / And I didn't have a coat / And it was way down in the fall / Mama sewed the rags together / Sewin' every piece with love / She made my coat of many colors / That I was so proud of

As she sewed, she told a story / From the Bible, she had read / About a coat of many colors / Joseph wore and then she said / Perhaps this coat will bring you / Good luck and happiness / And I just couldn't wait to wear it / And mama blessed it with a kiss

CHORUS:

My coat of many colors / That my mama made for me / Made only from rags /

But I wore it so proudly / Although we had no money / Well, I was rich as I could be / In my coat of many colors / My mama made for me

So with patches on my britches / And holes in both my shoes / In my coat of many colors / I hurried off to school / Just to find the others laughing / And a'making fun of me / In my coat of many colors / My mama made for me

And oh, I couldn't understand it / For I felt I was rich / And I told 'em of the love / My mama sewed in every stitch / And I told 'em all the story / Mama told me while she sewed / And how my coat of many colors / Was worth more than all their clothes

CHORUS:

But they didn't understand it / And I tried to make them see / That one is only poor / Only if they choose to be / Now I know we had no money / But I was rich as I could be / In my coat of many colors / My mama made for me / Made just for me

See Pictures of Dolly Parton, Through the Years Dolly Parton was a striking young woman in 1965 and little changed over the next 60 years. See pictures of the country music legend through the years in this gallery. Parton died at age 80 on Aug. 25, 2026. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes