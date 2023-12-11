Dolly Parton Was the Only One Who Knew This Was Going to Happen
You've probably seen Dolly Parton's performance from the halftime show for the Thanksgiving Day game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders.
Parton wow'd the world when she popped up on national television, saying, "Y'all like my outfit?"
Then, she encouraged the Cowboys and the Commanders to, "stop fighting long enough to say hello to me."
With Parton, most everything in her life and career is mapped out, well-planned ahead of time. She has so many things going on and so many places to be, it has to be a well-oiled machine.
But sometimes, she goes rogue.
According to the country music icon, she surprised everyone when she stepped out for her Thanksgiving Day performance wearing that glimmering Dallas Cowboys cheerleading outfit.
Even her team didn't know about it!
"When she came out of the dressing room, myself, the security, and my staff fainted. That's the genius of Dolly, and people are talking about it," her manager tells Billboard.
"I couldn’t tell the difference between Dolly and the cheerleaders," he adds.
It is important to note, however, that Parton's outfit was only inspired by the Cowboys cheerleaders' uniforms: Hers was a little less revealing than the actual outfit that the cheerleaders wear, but it was close enough in detail to look almost identical.
Dolly Parton Performs In a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading Outfit
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes