Response to Dolly Parton’s Loss Is Simply Overwhelming

Dolly Parton revealed her husband of nearly 60 years died this week, and the country community has stepped up to support her.

Carl Dean died at age 82 of unknown causes. In sharing the news to social media, Parton's team asked for privacy.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

Very few of Parton's contemporaries indicated they'd met Dean, but that didn't stop people from being inspired by the couple's love story. "What a long and beautiful relationship y'all had," writes Margo Price. "Sending you and your family lots of love Ms. Dolly."

"We love you," says Morgan Stapleton, wife of Chris Stapleton.

Cracker Barrel, the Wiggles and Diplo are a few of the more unexpected entities to offer a kind word. Martina McBride, Lainey Wilson and Lauren Alaina all sent love and prayers, as well.

"Sending all my angels to you and your family," shares Reese Witherspoon.

"Oh my heart!" begins Khloe Kardashian. "I am so sorry for your loss! My heart aches for you! My deepest condolences. Praying for you and sending you love and prayers."

Tanya Tucker offered a more personal anecdote. "I remember meeting Carl when I stopped in at their house unexpected in Brentwood when I was 15 or 16," she recalls on Instagram. "She made me chocolate chip cookies and we all sat around and talked and it was one of my most precious memories!"

While a press release gave no indication of how Dean died, Parton has referred to her husband's poor health in the past. As far back as 2015, she indicated he wasn't well. In fact, that year she turned down a chance to perform at the Super Bowl because she needed to be home with him.

Parton and Dean married on May 30, 1966. They have no children, but he is also survived by a sister named Sandra and brother named Donnie.

