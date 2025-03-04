Dolly Parton and her late husband, Carl Dean, zealously guarded their privacy over the course of their nearly-60-year marriage, but there are still public pictures of several of the homes they lived in together through the years.

The country icon and her husband married on May 30, 1966, and they were just weeks away from their 59th anniversary when he died on March 3, 2025, of undisclosed causes.

It's unclear how many homes they owned together over the years, but according to pictures of several properties, their taste in houses leaned toward cozy and charming, rather than the kind of stupendous mansions celebrities tend to gravitate toward.

The couple owned an enchanting Tudor-style house in Nashville for 16 years, from 1980 until 1996, which changed hands again in recent years.

They also owned a rustic cabin in California, which sold in 2024.

Parton and Dean primarily lived on a large ranch in an exclusive part of Nashville, but it's unclear if that's where he died at the age of 82, or whether he was in the hospital or a care facility.

See Dolly Parton's Longtime Nashville Home Dolly Parton and Carl Dean owned this 4,795 square-foot residence in Nashville from 1980 until 1996. While it's not the lavish mansion one might expect one of the biggest country stars of all time to have lived in, it's a beautiful home that's also a one-of-a-kind piece of country music history.

Built in 1941. the house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and the wooded, 2.4-acre property also features a detached storage building. Amenities in the stucco home also include an eat-in kitchen, carport, covered porch and patio, deck, a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a great room large enough for plenty of games and entertainment and dual heating and cooling units.



