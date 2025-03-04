See Inside the Houses Dolly Parton Shared With Her Late Husband Over the Years [Pictures]
Dolly Parton and her late husband, Carl Dean, zealously guarded their privacy over the course of their nearly-60-year marriage, but there are still public pictures of several of the homes they lived in together through the years.
The country icon and her husband married on May 30, 1966, and they were just weeks away from their 59th anniversary when he died on March 3, 2025, of undisclosed causes.
It's unclear how many homes they owned together over the years, but according to pictures of several properties, their taste in houses leaned toward cozy and charming, rather than the kind of stupendous mansions celebrities tend to gravitate toward.
The couple owned an enchanting Tudor-style house in Nashville for 16 years, from 1980 until 1996, which changed hands again in recent years.
They also owned a rustic cabin in California, which sold in 2024.
Parton and Dean primarily lived on a large ranch in an exclusive part of Nashville, but it's unclear if that's where he died at the age of 82, or whether he was in the hospital or a care facility.
RELATED: See Inside More Incredible Celebrity Homes
Scroll though the pictures below to see inside of two of Dolly Parton and Carl Dean's houses, and keep scrolling to see inside her custom tour bus.
See Dolly Parton's Longtime Nashville Home
PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Charming California Cabin
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Lavish Tour Bus
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker