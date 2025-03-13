Dolly Parton Made Her Late Husband a Solemn Promise: She ‘Wanted Him to Be at Peace’

Dolly Parton and her late husband, Carl Dean, kept their life together as private as they possibly could, but a new report sheds some light on his final days — and a promise she made him on his deathbed.

Carl Dean died on March 3, 2025, at the age of 82. He and Parton wed in May of 1966, so they were just months away from their 59th anniversary at the time of his death.

Dean's cause of death has not been disclosed, but various reports have speculated that he battled Alzheimer's in the last years of his life.

Closer Weekly reports that Parton remained right by Dean's side during his final days, citing an unnamed friend of the couple.

"They were in love until the very end,” that friend states. “They gave each other exactly what the other needed.”

Parton revealed in a 2022 interview that she would probably never tour again, citing her need to remain close to home because "something could happen."

According to the friend, Parton would hold Dean's hand and share favorite memories from their life together for hours, especially toward the very end of his life.

“His eyes would still light up when Dolly entered the room," the source says. "It was very difficult for her, but she didn’t want him to be afraid or feel alone."

Parton also relied on her faith during those difficult times, and she made her husband a solemn vow.

“She promised Carl she’d see him again,” their friend states. “Dolly wanted him to be at peace in his final moments.”

Parton turned to social media to share an emotional statement after her husband's death, writing, "This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all of the messages, cards, and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss my beloved husband Carl. I can't reach out personally to each of you but just know that it has meant the world to me. He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you."

She has also posted a very special song that she dedicated to her husband's quiet strength and support over the years titled "If You Hadn't Been There."

