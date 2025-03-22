Dolly Parton Gushes Over ‘Opry 100′ Tribute to Late Husband: ‘I Have Not Stopped Crying’

Dolly Parton turned to social media to gush over a recent tribute from the Grand Ole Opry, saying she has "not stopped crying" since it aired.

Parton was not on hand in person when Reba McEntire and Lady A led an all-star choir in singing "I Will Always Love You" during the Opry 100: A Live Celebration television special, which aired live from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday night (March 19).

However, the singer was certainly impacted by it, as she explained in a post to her Instagram Story.

"I have not stopped crying over the beautiful tribute of 'I Will Always Love You' on the 100th Anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry show," she writes.

"All those beautiful people with all their beautiful voices singing my song as a tribute to my husband Carl ... the emotion was beyond words. I have cried enough to wash a great deal of the pain away so thanks to all of you beautiful people that helped make that possible. I also will always love you."

Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, died on March 3 at the age of 82. His cause of death remains undisclosed, but various reports indicate he battled Alzheimer's and dementia in his later years.

The country music icon turned to social media to post an emotional statement after his death, writing, "This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all of the messages, cards, and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss my beloved husband Carl. I can't reach out personally to each of you but just know that it has meant the world to me. He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you."

Parton also shared an emotional new song that she dedicated to her husband's support over the decades, titled "If You Hadn't Been There."

The legendary entertainer made her first public appearance since her husband's death on March 14, joining Dollywood's opening day for the 2025 season to wave and smile at the fans in attendance.

