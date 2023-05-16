Dolly Parton's never one to offer her opinion on political matters — she flat-out shot down any political questions in this Nightline interview from 2018 — but she's making an exception in "World on Fire," the original lead single off her upcoming Rock Star album.

Maybe it's grittier, more rebellious rock 'n' roll format that's inspiring Parton to speak her mind, but in the lyrics of "World on Fire," the country legend sings her disappointment in the "greedy politicians" who put their own interests over what's best for the world. She even drops a light expletive at the end of the second verse.

"Don't get me started on politics / Now, how are we to live in a world like this? / Greedy politicians, present and past / They wouldn't know the truth if it bit 'em in the a--," that line reads.

In a new interview on NBC's Today, Parton elaborates on which politicians she's calling out in that line, but stops short of taking a side.

"All of 'em," the singer declares. "I don't think any of 'em are trying hard enough. I'm sure we're all trying, but often I think that they worry more about the party then they do about the people. If we just do what we felt was the right thing, rather than 'Who's gonna lose? Who's gonna win this? Who's gonna look better if they do this?' Rather than what comes from the heart."

Parton's full album is due out on Nov. 17. It's packed with collaborations, featuring a who's who of rock royalty — Joan Jett, Steven Tyler, Paul McCartney and Debbie Harry are all on the track list — plus duets with modern pop stars, like Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and Pink.

Most recently, Parton co-hosted the 2023 ACM Awards last week. She debuted "World on Fire" at the close of the show.