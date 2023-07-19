Dolly Parton Wants to ‘Drop Dead in the Middle of a Song’ Someday

It's hard to imagine a world where Dolly Parton isn't performing or entertaining in one way or another. The good news is, we may never have to experience that world, at least while she's living.

Parton was recently a guest on Greatest Hits Radio With Ken Bruce — a radio show based out of the U.K. — and she revealed how she'd want to one day pass on, if she could decide her own fate:

"I'll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song onstage someday . . . hopefully one I've written. That's how I hope to go."

The country icon has always had a bountiful sense of humor, so a statement with such abrasiveness, handled with such care and humor, is something we have come to expect from the 77 year-old star.

Parton admits the only thing that would slow her down is if her health goes downhill, or her husband of more than 50 years, Carl, gets sick. Otherwise, she wants to "make hay while the sun shines."

She did say her touring days are behind her, however — she'll still do shows here and there, but doesn't want to be on the road anymore.

As far as what exactly she wants to work on? Parton has dreams: She says she wants to have her own network television show, produced by her. She wants to show people, "stuff that people haven’t seen or know or heard about and my people and where I come from, how I’ve got to be how and who I am, but to really have the behind the scenes and the adventures of my life."

If it happens, that will surely will be a ratings winner, as Dolly Parton is known and loved by all generations.

