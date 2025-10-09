Domino's Pizza is getting a whole new look. The company has revealed a complete rebrand — including a new logo, updated colors and even a fresh jingle.

According to the press release, this is the first major rebranding Domino’s has done in 13 years.

The pizza giant is introducing a bolder, more modern color scheme and a cleaner font designed to be more visible from a distance and instantly grab your attention. The goal? To make customers associate the brand with bright, happy “I’m about to get some pizza” feelings.

And to top it all off — just like extra cheese — Domino’s is rolling out a brand-new jingle package to match the revamped look.

Get this, the voice behind Domino’s new jingle is Shaboozey.

According to the release, "The new Domino’s jingle is name-bending and says ‘Dommmino’s,’ brought to life by the voice of five-time GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Shaboozey."

Jingles are a powerful advertising tool because they tap into the brain’s natural ability to latch on to a catchy tune or phrase. Essentially, they work like an audio logo — something that sticks in your head and builds brand recognition over time.

Domino's Chief Marketing Officer, Kate Trumbull says "This refresh is about continuing to push to be the best version of ourselves."

We bet the brand and their executives likely thought about this rebranding over-and-over again, in detail, before taking it live.

This is due to the recent national backlash that Cracker Barrel caused when they decided to change their iconic logo, ultimately leading to them reverting back to the original.

Get our free mobile app

Joran Lee, who is a brand strategist and media relations specialist, tells Fox Business, "Domino's is avoiding that trap by protecting the signifiers customers trust — the logo, the name and the pizza-first focus — while turning up energy in places that matter — that new jingle is going to grow on people."

When Did the First Domino's Pizza Open?

Domino's pizza debuted in 1960 in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

How Old is Shaboozey?

The "A Bar Song" singer is 30 years old and was born on May 9, 1995.

Snacks from the '90s That Have Disappeared Was there anything better than opening your lunch box and seeing Shark Bites packed in next to some Hi-C Ecto Cooler? A simple pleasure kids of today can't experience.

What other snacks came and went from our lives in the 1990s and beyond? Follow us as we look back at some '90s snacks that have since disappeared. Gallery Credit: Wood