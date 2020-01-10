Duane "Dog" Chapman says he and longtime family friend Moon Angell are not dating, despite what people may think.

Lyssa Chapman, his daughter, says he's lying.

A source tells People that Angell is a friend of both Dog and Beth Chapman — former stars of the hit reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter — and since Beth's death from cancer in June, Moon Angell has been there to help him.

That comes after a month's worth of off-and-on back and forth messages on Twitter between Lyssa Chapman and Angell. For example:

Since the year began, Lyssa has been on a Twitter assault of both her father and Angell. Here are a few more of her most recent and most outspoken tweets from this week:

But Dog's Most Wanted star Dog Chapman spoke to Radar Online on Wednesday and referred to Angell as only "friend."

"All my children are grown and gone on their own, there’s no one left to help me," he says. “Moon is experienced. It’s just that. Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her ... There will never be another Mrs. Dog, but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad."

This prompted another response from his 32-year-old daughter:

Cecily Chapman, Beth's daughter from a previous relationship, also weighed in via Twitter:

Fans watched Beth's final days last fall, during Season 1 of Dog's Most Wanted. She died in June in Hawaii, and since then, Duane Chapman has been in the public eye plenty to talk about her, the new TV show, his health and other various matters. He only addressed this new matter on Instagram with a single post:

Dog the Bounty Hunter ... Done Bounty Hunting?