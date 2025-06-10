‘Duck Dynasty’ Family Shares Good + Bad Miss Kay News After Phil Robertson’s Death

Since Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson’s recent death, his wife Kay has been grieving, but the news about her health is not all bad.

The family continues to keep fans updated, and one most recent post comes with immense hope.

“We’ve seen so many of y’all asking about how Miss Kay is doing. It’s so hard to lose her love and companion since she was 14 years old,” Willie Robertson's wife Korie writes on Instagram alongside a carousel of pictures.

The first photo is of Kay smiling at what seems to be Phil’s funeral.

She is in a wheelchair, but surrounded in the photo by friends and loved ones. Compared to a few weeks prior, it seems that she is regaining some strength.

“Physically, she’s doing better and she is walking through this with grace, assurance, and leaning on her faith and family,” Korie continues. “We love her so much! Keep lifting her up in prayer, we feel them, and they mean more than you know.”

The hopeful update gives some hope after Miss Kay struggled following her husband's death.

In an interview with USA Today, the couple’s son, Willie Robertson, shared that she had been struggling with both her physical and mental health.

"Kay is not in the best of health," he said. "We're trying to help her out as much as we can."

The 77-year-old Robertson matriarch was not at a June 1 premiere party for the new Duck Dynasty: The Revival reality reboot.

"Some of it she is just depressed," Willie stated. "She lost her partner of 60 years."

Phil Robertson died at age 79 on May 25 after battling Alzheimer's.

As of now, Kay Robertson is living with Jay Stone, who is married to Phil and Kay's granddaughter, Anna.

“She's doing good," Stone said during a May 27 episode of the family's Duck Call Room podcast. "She's surrounded by her family. There's people in and out constantly. So she's doing well and she's eating well.”

READ MORE: How Is Phil Robertson's Wife Doing After His Death?

Sadly, Kay hasn’t been in great health for a bit now, and she is not expected to be a regular fixture on the new Duck Dynasty: The Revival show, though she does appear in one early episode of the season.

Phil Robertson does not appear in the series at all, except in flashbacks.

In April, the family told fans that Kay had recently had a hospital stay where "we were kinda dealing with the fact that maybe this is it," according to the couple's son, Jase.

He explained that Kay had fallen and sustained a cut to her leg. A resulting infection left her life hanging in the balance, but she ultimately recovered.

