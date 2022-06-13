Duck Dynasty siblings Jase and Jep Robertson will return to the small screen later this month, as the stars of a new Fox Nation show called Duck Family Treasure. The unscripted series follows the two brothers, as well as their Uncle Si and historian Murry Crowe, as they hunt for buried treasure.

A new trailer provides a first look into the Duck Family Treasure world, which identifies Si as "the brains" of the operation, Crowe as "the expert" and Jase and Jep as two treasure seekers who've got "hunting in their veins." Together, the foursome will apply their hunting skills to look for underground loot, featuring equipment such as excavators and metal detectors in the trailer for the show.

Deadline reports that the "treasure" featured in the new show will consist of "precious treasure, rare artifacts and hidden gems." Meanwhile, the Robertsons will spotlight the lessons they learn along the way, as well as the other members of their family fans know and love, such as Jase and Jep's wives, Missy and Jessica.

Missy Robertson shared the trailer for the new show on her social media, writing in the caption, "A few of the beards, some family moments, a little hunting and quite a bit of Robertson antics. We hope you enjoy it even half as much as we did making it!"

Duck Family Treasure is a 10-part series. The show premieres June 19 on Fox Nation, and a sneak peek will be available to watch on Fox News.

Country Singers You Forgot Got Their Start on Reality TV: