Elle King Announces 2023 A-Freakin-Men Tour as She Readies Her First Country Album
Elle King will hit the road in early 2023 to debut her twangy new musical chapter. The trek, called the A-Freakin'-Men Tour, launches Feb. 14, just a couple of weeks after King is set to release her first-ever country project, Come Get Your Wife.
Her tour takes its name from a lyric in "Try Jesus," a song that King recently put out in advance of her new album.
"I am so excited to to be going back out on tour, not just because I love to perform, but because I'm finally putting out a new record," King says ahead of the 30-date string of newly-announced shows, spanning from February through March. "I have put all of my energy and love into this album and I cannot wait to share it live for everyone."
The A-Freakin'-Men Tour will bring King to cities across North America, including two-night stands in Asheville, N.C, and Portland, Ore. Roots-rock outfit the Red Clay Strays will join her on the tour, and more dates are scheduled to be announced later on.
Citi cardholders will have access to a special presale for the A-Freakin'-Men Tour beginning Oct. 25 at 10AM local time. The general public will be able to snag their tickets starting Friday (Oct. 28), with special VIP packages also available on King's website.
Elle King's 2023 A-Freakin'-Men Tour Dates:
Feb. 14 -- New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore
Feb. 16 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Feb. 17 -- Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
Feb. 18 -- Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
Feb. 19 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall
Feb. 21 -- Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
Feb. 22 -- Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
Feb. 24 -- Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner
Feb. 25 -- Harrisburg, Penn. @ XL Live
Feb. 27 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Masonic Auditorium
Feb. 28 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
March 1 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old Red Centre
March 3 -- Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
March 4 -- Chicago, Ill. @ TBA
March 5 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ The Palace
March 7 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
March 8 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
March 10 -- Denver, Colo. @ Summit
March 11 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Event Center
March 14 -- Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall
March 15 -- Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall
March 17 -- Stateline, Nev. @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room
March 18 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades
March 20 -- Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theater
March 23 -- Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Live At Moody Theater
March 24 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom
March 25 -- Bossier City, La.* – Margaritaville Resort Theater
* The Red Clay Strays will not be appearing