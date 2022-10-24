Elle King will hit the road in early 2023 to debut her twangy new musical chapter. The trek, called the A-Freakin'-Men Tour, launches Feb. 14, just a couple of weeks after King is set to release her first-ever country project, Come Get Your Wife.

Her tour takes its name from a lyric in "Try Jesus," a song that King recently put out in advance of her new album.

"I am so excited to to be going back out on tour, not just because I love to perform, but because I'm finally putting out a new record," King says ahead of the 30-date string of newly-announced shows, spanning from February through March. "I have put all of my energy and love into this album and I cannot wait to share it live for everyone."

The A-Freakin'-Men Tour will bring King to cities across North America, including two-night stands in Asheville, N.C, and Portland, Ore. Roots-rock outfit the Red Clay Strays will join her on the tour, and more dates are scheduled to be announced later on.

Citi cardholders will have access to a special presale for the A-Freakin'-Men Tour beginning Oct. 25 at 10AM local time. The general public will be able to snag their tickets starting Friday (Oct. 28), with special VIP packages also available on King's website.

Elle King's 2023 A-Freakin'-Men Tour Dates:

Feb. 14 -- New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 16 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Feb. 17 -- Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

Feb. 18 -- Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

Feb. 19 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

Feb. 21 -- Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 22 -- Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Feb. 24 -- Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner

Feb. 25 -- Harrisburg, Penn. @ XL Live

Feb. 27 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Masonic Auditorium

Feb. 28 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

March 1 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old Red Centre

March 3 -- Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

March 4 -- Chicago, Ill. @ TBA

March 5 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ The Palace

March 7 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

March 8 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

March 10 -- Denver, Colo. @ Summit

March 11 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Event Center

March 14 -- Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall

March 15 -- Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall

March 17 -- Stateline, Nev. @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room

March 18 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades

March 20 -- Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theater

March 23 -- Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Live At Moody Theater

March 24 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

March 25 -- Bossier City, La.* – Margaritaville Resort Theater

* The Red Clay Strays will not be appearing