Elle King Is Feeling Better After ‘Intense’ Fall That Left Her Unconscious

Elle King is well on the road to recovery after a frightening fall on the stairs last month. The singer first shared news of the accident in a Dec. 8 post, revealing that she slipped on the stairs while preparing a bottle for her 1-year-old son, Lucky, in the middle of the night.

The incident left her temporarily unconscious and resulted in a concussion, and in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she reveals that she also suffered amnesia.

"I was walking down our steps in the middle of the night to make a bottle, and I slipped and knocked myself unconscious," King shares with ET's Rachel Smith. "I can laugh now, because I'm doing a lot better, but it was a very intense thing."

"They said I got amnesia and got post-concussion syndrome."

King says the accident was particularly scary because she was home alone with her son at the time. Thankfully, the singer says her baby boy is "totally fine" and she is "doing better." Her recovery has included physical therapy and stretches, as well as "quiet down time," which she admits "has never been my strong suit."

She has also been leaning on her support system in Nashville.

"What I love about Nashville is the community that I haven't really had in any of the last multiple cities that I've lived in, even if I've had a bunch of friends," King says. "There's something beautiful about this city and my friends and my music family, they all totally gathered around me and were all so supportive and showed up for me and helped me with the baby."

King was feeling well enough to co-host New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash alongside Smith and Jimmie Allen on CBS on Dec. 31. She also performed on the special and had a great deal of fun with her fellow artists.

"I was literally having the time of my life when we were doing the countdown," she says of the night. "I don't know if I've ever been so excited."

"I lost my voice — I couldn't talk for, like, two days afterwards because I was screaming that countdown," she adds. "Just looking around and seeing Jimmie and Kelsea [Ballerini] and Zac Brown — just kind of realizing this is my life, this is my home. It was such a crazy opportunity."