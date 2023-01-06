Elle King says her new song "Tulsa" isn't what you think.

"If you spell it back to front, you're gonna know what I mean," she sings during the rowdy cheating song.

We'll give you a second to figure that out.

In a format that's famous for a turn of phrase, King has flipped a word for a song that's best described as authentic. She stays true to the music she's always made, adding just enough guitar to ensure no one labels her "pop." John Osborne of Brothers Osborne (guitars) and Ashley McBryde (backing vocals) join her on "Tulsa," a song that deserves some Event of the Year consideration at an awards show this year.

"Bet he's thinking that I'm crying / Couldn't be more wrong / Done got his ass kicked out / He did that all on his own / Took every last bit and threw it out in the grass / He can pick up his s--t / If he ever comes back," King sings.

Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley and Matt McKinney helped her write "Tulsa," track No. 6 on the upcoming Come Get Your Wife album (Jan. 27).

In a press release, King notes that she wanted to put the blame on the wrongdoer, not the person on the other side of an affair. Her fans will ultimately decide how to interpret "Tulsa," or if to apply it to their own situation.

For now, "Worth a Shot" with Dierks Bentley is King's radio single, but an aggressive follow-up like "Tulsa" would certainly center attention and bring something fresh to your commute.

18 Celebrity Country Couples You Probably Forgot About Carrie Underwood is a part of this list, twice! So too is Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and Dwight Yoakam. See all the celebrity country couples that once were, until they broke up.