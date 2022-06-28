You just never know who you're going to run into in downtown Nashville.

Eric Church shared a snapshot of himself hanging out with NBA legend Michael Jordan this week, posing together on a sofa at the Graduate Nashville and sipping on Cincoro, the ultra-premium tequila brand that Jordan launched with four other NBA owners in late 2019. Church is usually fairly unflappable, but even he seemed starstruck in the presence of the sports G.O.A.T., and he removed his signature shades for the photograph.

"Enjoyed the fellowship and the libations," Church wrote in the caption of his post. "Go Heels."

"Go Heels," of course, refers to the North Carolina Tar Heels, where Jordan played three seasons as a college athlete in the early 1980s. Church is a Tar Heels superfan: In April, he even canceled a San Antonio, Texas stop on his Gather Again Tour in order to watch his team play Duke in the Final Four of the NCAA championship.

Church hails from Granite Falls, N.C., and according to Marie Claire, Jordan — who owns pro basketball team the Charlotte Hornets — owns a mansion in a northern suburb of Charlotte, just over an hour away from Church's hometown.

Aside from their mutual interest in basketball and North Carolina, it's not entirely clear what brought Church and Jordan together. While Jordan does own a home in the Chief's home state, his primary residence is in Florida, so he must have been traveling when he saw Church. Nashville is always bustling, and the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series took place in the city over the weekend, so there's plenty of excitement to draw any sports fan to Music City.

The two men reached for tequila when choosing a beverage for their hang session, which makes sense, since Jordan's on the record as preferring tequila-based cocktails. For their next get-together, though, they might reach for another liquor hand-picked by the country star: Church released his own line of Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey earlier in 2022.