Eric Church was telling the truth about a phone call Morgan Wallen placed to him outside his Chiefs bar as he got arrested.

But newly released bodycam footage of the arrest shows context that Church downplayed when he related the story.

Why Did Morgan Wallen Get Arrested at Eric Church's Bar?

Back in May, Church gave a wide-ranging interview to the Los Angeles Times. In that conversation, he spoke about — among other things — his support for Wallen after the younger star was arrested for throwing a chair off the roof of Church's downtown Nashville bar.

Church said that Wallen called him "from the street" that night.

Read More: Morgan Wallen Arrest Video Reveals He Called Eric Church For Help

"I was watching college basketball, and he said, 'Hey, this just happened.' I said, 'Uh-oh,'" the singer remembers. "I knew it was gonna be noisy, and it was — it was damn noisy."

What Did Morgan Wallen Actually Say When He Called Eric Church Before His Arrest?

Church never directly said that Wallen admitted to the chair-throwing on the phone that night, but he implied it.

That's not what happened. Wallen didn't cop to the chair-throwing before his arrest, and his bodyguard actively denied it.

The bodycam video shows Wallen calmly calling Church as police detain him on the sidewalk, saying, "Hey, these motherf--king [inaudible] are trying to take me, they're trying to take me to jail outside your f--king bar."

He then passed the phone to a police officer, who explained the situation to Church.

You can only hear one side of the conversation, but at one point, Church says something to which the officer responds, "No, it's not really something that we can do. Right, so, law enforcement have to enforce the laws."

"Gotta treat it like we would with anybody else," the officer adds during the conversation.

Essentially, that clip makes it seem like Wallen called Church not to apologize, but rather to pull a "Do You Know Who I Am?" maneuver with the cops.

It also seems like Church might have asked the cops if there was room for lenience in the investigation.

What Else Happened Between Eric Church and Morgan Wallen After Wallen's Arrest?

In his conversation with the Los Angeles Times, Church acknowledged that Wallen's arrest for throwing the chair was a massive scandal.

He pointed out that it was the top news story on Fox News the next day: "No. 2 was Israel and Gaza," he remembered.

Church also said that he was proud of Wallen for the way he handled things in the days afterward, and said the singer came down to the bar to apologize to the staff.

"It was actually a good thing for Mo. I think that was a line for him, and he's done really well since then," Church said. "It was a thing he's reacted positively to as a person."

Wallen's behavior in the year and a half since his arrest have supported that.

In April, he said he hadn't been in a bar in the year since his arrest, and echoed the sentiment that the incident was a turning point for him.

These days, he says, he focuses more on spending time outdoors with his close circle, enjoying hunting trips and other similar pastimes where he feels more "at ease" away from the public eye.