Cruise Line Offers Four-Year ‘Escape From Reality Cruise’ After Trump Win

Donald Trump secured the win and will become the next president of the United States.

Now, a cruise line that offers long voyages, Villa Vie Residences, is capitalizing on Trump's win and Kamala Harris' loss by offering longterm cruise packages to allow you to flee the USA for a few years, while still maintaining your citizenship.

The first package is called the "Skip Forward" package, which offers a year at sea for $40,000. That covers your on-board residence for 12 months, with all food and drink included.

A two-year package is dubbed the "Midterm Package," a nod to the 2026 midterm elections. That package starts at $80,000.

Stay at sea for three years on the "Everywhere But Home" deal, which will run you $120,000.

But if you want to stay away for all four years of Trump's presidency, you want the "Escape From Reality" package. This will run you $160,000 and keep you fed and sheltered on a boat for a whole four years.

The cruise line isn't throwing Trump under the bus — a press release for these packages doesn't mention his name — but it isn't tough to place two and two together. Searches for Americans who are looking to move to another country shot up 1500 percent after Trump landed the victory.

Villa Vie Residences' website says:

"Pay once and never worry about it again. The moment you step on board, your journey begins. Leave behind the familiar and embrace the unknown as you navigate the world’s most iconic and inspiring locations."

Taking politics out of it, if you're retired or work from home and have the means, why not hop on board a cruise ship for the next few years and escape everything that burdens you?

