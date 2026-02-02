There is major heartbreak amongst all the Farmer Wants a Wife fans. It looks like one of the show's most beloved couples is headed for Splitsville.

Farmer Mitchell Kolinsky and Sydney Errera met on Season Two of the reality dating show.

From the beginning, they felt like a sure thing.

“The first time I met him on the 10-minute conversation, for some reason it was just like, 'Oh, it's me and him at the end,'” she shared in an interview with us. “That's why I never stressed during filming. I never had freak outs or whatever. 'Cause I was just so confident in that I was gonna be with him. Honestly, it just made everything go good.”

Related: Farmer Mitchell Kolinsky and Sydney Errera Life After Reality TV

Through social media posts, both individuals shared what their lives together now looked like. They were traveling, doing renovations to Kolinsky’s land, but then the posts of them together went dark.

For the past several months, both have been continually present online. However, not one photo together has surfaced.

Fans also have noticed, continually posting on both individual’s posts, asking if the couple is still together.

Neither have yet to make an official statement.

However, Ererra has been posting she’s been in her hometown of New Jersey over the past serval months, and not in Nashville.

Are other Farmer Wants A Wife Couples still together?

Sadly, no couples from the last season (season 3) are still together.

However, farmer Colton Hendricks did just get married! His and now wife Cassie McCowan tied the knot back in December.

Since then, a recent Instagram reel might have let the cat out of the bag that the couple is pregnant.

In the instagram reel, on the fridge followers can see a sonogram! Maybe baby Hendricks is on the way?

Farmer Wants a Wife, Season 4 Update

Season 4 has not officially been announced yet. However, the show did call for casting in late 2025.

See where the former cast members are today!