‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Girl Got in Trouble for Sneaking Out!

Farmer Wants a Wife’s Mitchell Kolinsky and Sydney Errera have spilled the tea on what it’s really like to have multiple women pursuing one farmer.

During our weekly YouTube chat, Errera confessed that she and a few other girls got a little stir-crazy out on the farm in Mount Juliet, Tenn. They formed a plan to have a fun night on the town in Nashville, and unfortunately, it didn’t go quite as planned.

“It was me Kate and Kiana,” Errera begins. “It was us three, we are best friends — let’s go out.”

The ladies knew the next day their farmer would have to send someone home, so they wanted to make the most of the time they had together.

“We wrote our wrangler a letter telling her we’d be back in a few hours,” she says with a smile. “We snuck out to Broadway and had the night of our lives. I’d do it ten times over.”

She noted they not only went to Broadway, but also visited Waffle House and wound up at the farm at 4AM.

While the girls had a blast, when the crew found out what had happened, things took a swift turn.

“They [the wranglers] came and told us to pack up all of our stuff, and we got kicked out of Mitchell’s house for the rest of filming,” she shares. “The head of Fox came and had some words.”

Off to a hotel they went for the rest of the season!

“I remember I wrote Mitchell’s number on my hand so I could call him on the hotel phone,” she says, smiling.

It gets better…

Obviously, the producers had to make it look like the girls were waking up on Mitchell’s farm. Therefore, they would have the ladies bring their pajamas and articles of clothing to film morning scenes, although they weren’t actually staying there.

Thankfully, their stint in the hotel wouldn’t dampen love.

Kolinsky would choose Errera in the end, and they are still happily together to this day!