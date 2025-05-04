Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 couple Mitchell Kolinsky and Sydney Errera officially moved in together this week!

Errera loaded up her life in New Jersey, and with Kolinsky, drove down to Tennessee, where the farmer lives.

This is a big life change not only for the two of them, but specifically for Errera.

Prior to moving in with Kolinsky, she lived with her parents back in Jersey. She’s close to her parents, which made it hard for her to move.

She’s especially close with her father.

Get our free mobile app

“They’re [her parents] are excited,” Ererra says, welling up with tears. “Me and my dad worked yesterday, it was our last day working for a little bit.”

During the conversation the couple had with me, when Ererra began talking about her dad, tears started to flow. The reality of her moving far away was hitting her.

“It’s just one of those seasons that’s a beautiful thing, and change is hard,” Kolinsky takes over as his girlfriend collects herself. “He knew knew his baby, she’s the baby of three girls was going to grow up one day, but when that day comes, and y’all have worked together you whole life, that’s hard.”

Errera quickly affirms that her emotions are bittersweet and that her dad is in full support.

“He’s really excited,” she shares. “He knows I have to do this.”

Don’t worry, her dad is already looking for land in Tennessee to be close to her daughter part time.

The couple looks forward to starting this next step of life together.

“I’m like dad I need to go,” Sydney shares. “Like how will I ever really figure out life."

Her last day in Jersey consisted of grilling out with her family, getting pancakes, seeing her sister, going kayaking and many more of her favorite hometown things.

She had two special family members in tow during her journey to Tennessee. Errera has two sheep that she’s had since she was little. Thankfully, all went well on their transport, Errera documenting the first time the got off the truck bed and settling into their new land.

“Welcome home babies,” she writes.

Catch a new episode of Farmer Wants a Wife on Fox this Thursday at 9PM ET.