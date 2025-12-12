As we all gear up for Christmas, some might be hosting and cooking this year. If that's the case, you should be aware of two new food recalls that could affect your Christmas cooking, and one of them is deadly.

Let's start off with the main course first.

Which Foods Has the FDA Recalled in December 2025?

The FDA has announced an official recall of numerous salad dressings and sauces sold at Costco and Publix — but not limited to those two stores, as some are also distributed to food courts in malls, as well.

BBQ sauce, Caesar salad dressing, ranch dressing, Italian dressing and ranch and avocado dip are all included in the recall.

Why Are Salad Dressings Being Recalled?

According to the FDA, there could be a potential foreign objects — specifically plastic — inside the bottle.

According to All Recipes, the following items are listed under the recall:

Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce: SKU 10 026700 16964 6, Lot Code B28725. Costco Service Deli Caesar Dressing: SKU 0 26700 19376 7, Lot Codes B28025; B28125; B28225; B29025; B29125; B29225. Costco Food Court Caesar Dressing: SKU 0 26700 19376 7, "best by" date March 04, 2026. Hidden Valley Buttermilk Ranch: SKU 0 26700 19192 3, Lot Code MFG102725H. Monarch Italian Salad Dressing: SKU 7 67367 00518 4, Lot Code B29525. Sysco Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip: SKU 7 34730 53243 1, Lot Code MFG101625H. Ventura Caesar Dressing: SKU 00 026700 17360 8, Lot Code P27525. Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing: SKU 0 93901 72607 0, Lot Code H29025. Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing: SKU 0 93901 78134 5, Lot Code H29025.

The next large food recall takes us to dessert time.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Hudson River Foods Corp of Castleton, N.Y., have announced a recall of Doughy, which is an edible cookie dough.

Even though they do all they can to make the raw cookie dough edible, some Salmonella has sneaked through the cracks, according to the FDA enforcement report.

What Cookie Dough Has Been Recalled?

Doughy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough in 12-ounce tubs has been recalled. You're looking for a best-by date of July 4, 2026.

These products were distributed and sold in 15 states, including Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, Illinois, Montana, California, Massachusetts, Ohio, Arizona, Oregon, North Carolina, Maryland and Colorado.

