Florida Georgia Line Working on New Country Music Movie Musical

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are tied to a country movie musical described as a "classic movie musical with contemporary sensibilities."

The hit-making country duo are on board to create original music for the still-untitled feature. The Hollywood Reporter also shares that they'll reimagine country classics.

This is the second musical project one or both members of FGL have been tied to in the last 13 months. Steve Barnett and Alan Powell will produce this musical project for Monarch Media. Music video director T.K. McKamy ("May We All") will also co-produce.

Hubbard and Kelley share that they're excited to bring this musical to the big screen, although THR notes that Monarch is known most recently for producing A Week Away, a faith-based musical for Netflix.

In 2019, Kelley was tied to a country music musical called May We All that was set to feature music from Florida Georgia Line and many more contemporary country stars. At the time, Variety reported the production team anticipated a Nashville premiere in 2021 and even tied names to the production. Hubbard was not tied to that project, and little more has been said about it since. Either musical would mark the first foray into theatrical musicals for the "Cruise" duo.

Other music videos McKamy has directed include "Confession" and "H.O.L.Y" for Florida Georgia Line, "Get Me Some of That" and "Die a Happy Man" for Thomas Rhett, and "Girl in a Country Song" for Maddie & Tae.

Recently, Florida Georgia Line had to deny breakup rumors when Hubbard was found to have un-followed Kelley on social media. Talking to SiriusXM's Storme Warren, Hubbard indicated it had to do more with the election season than any slight around COVID-19 and artists being allowed to play shows. Hubbard tested positive for COVID-19 just prior to the duo's scheduled performance at the CMA Awards. At about the same time of his announcement, Kelley took to social media questioning why bands could not return to the stage amid the pandemic.