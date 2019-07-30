Florida Georgia Line Invite Teachers to FGL House for Teacher Appreciation Day

Florida Georgia Line will host teachers at their FGL House for a night that will include live entertainment, complimentary food and drinks and prize giveaways.

The event will take place on Teacher Appreciation Day, Aug. 1, 2019, from 5-7 PM up on the rooftop of the bar and restaurant on 3rd Avenue S. in Nashville.

“Educators do so much for our community and are not often given the credit they deserve,” Katie Goyette, TC Restaurant Group’s VP of Sales and Marketing, says in a press release. “We cannot wait to celebrate teachers the way they should always be celebrated on Aug.1!”

The first 100 teachers in line at FGL House will snag a signed Florida Georgia Line album, and attendees will also receive two complimentary beverage tickets. The night will feature FGL-themed prizes and teachers-only roped off access to a rooftop with a special view of Music City.

Live entertainment will be provided by a local band, January Noise.

For those hoping to catch a glimpse of the country hit-slinging duo, they will not be in attendance. Instead, FGL will be in Cincinnati, Ohio, headlining a concert that night. Florida Georgia Line are currently on their Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour with support from Dan + Shay, Canaan Smith, Hardy, and Morgan Wallen at select dates.

