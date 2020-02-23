Tyler Hubbard’s Daughter, Olivia, Featured on Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ Remix

Florida Georgia Line joined forces with pop singer Justin Bieber earlier this week to release a twangy version of Bieber's R&B hit song, "Yummy." However, there was an extra special guest voice on the remix, namely Tyler Hubbard's toddler daughter Olivia.

Hayley Hubbard, Olivia's mom, shared the news with a set of pictures posted to her Instagram that confirmed the little girl is indeed the voice in the beginning of the song that says "yummy."

One picture shows Olivia sitting on Tyler's lap in the recording studio, wearing headphones and talking into a mic. Hayley captioned the post: "Liv laying her vocals down on the new @justinbieber @floridageorgialine yummy country remix."

Tyler also later confirmed the news that it was indeed Olivia's voice on "Yummy" with a comment on his Instagram page.

"Yummy" with Florida Georgia Line is one of two remixes Bieber has released. The other features R&B singer Summer Walker. The original version of "Yummy" was released on January 3 and went on to peak at No. 2 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart. The track is also featured on Bieber's latest album, Changes, which became available Feb. 14.

The "Yummy" remix is not the only new music that Florida Georgia Line have planned, as the country music duo posted a picture to their official Instagram account on Feb. 20 that confirmed plans for new music.

"4 songs written this week in LA and also got to be guests on a little extra surprise. Can’t wait to share with y’all!" the duo captioned the post.

Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion will be hitting the road in April to join fellow country music singer Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification Tour.