Edward "Felix" McTeigue has died. The 48-year-old singer-songwriter had hits for Florida Georgia Line and Dallas Smith, as well as a track on Lori McKenna's Grammy-nominated album during a lengthy career.

A note to the media reveals that McTeigue died on July 24 after complications from surgery. The New Jersey native leaves behind wife Elizabeth and children Nora and William, in addition to many other close family members.

His catalog at ASCAP lists more than 130 songs to his credit, including "Anything Goes," a Top 5 hit for Florida Georgia Line that would become the title of their second studio album. Chris Tompkins helped write the song, as well, and he expressed remorse upon hearing of McTeigue's death, but also shared gratitude for their time together.

McKenna worked more closely with McTeigue, with no fewer than six songs attributed to the pair, including "Wreck You," a song from her Grammy-nominated The Bird & the Rifle album (2016). He also had songs written by Erin Enderlin and wrote with Shane McAnally and more. Smith's Top 5 (Canadian airplay) song "Jumped Right In" was a Gold-certified hit from 2014.

Joan and the late Frank McTeigue raised Felix, but when he was a boy he learned. that folk artist Maggie Roche of the Roches was his birth mother. He first pursued music in New York City and released several albums, including Radio Perfecto, a project his friends are remembering fondly at his Facebook page. After having children, the press alert notes, McTeigue began to focus on songwriting and producing for others. As a producer he cut more than 30 albums.

McTeigue's family has set up a GoFundMe to support his children and create a scholarship fun in his honor.