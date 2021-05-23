Before the live broadcast of the Billboard Music Awards even began on Sunday (May 23), country duo Florida Georgia Line were already busy celebrating.

“So grateful to take home Top Country Duo/Group at the Billboard Music Awards,” they tweeted on Sunday afternoon. “Can’t wait to watch the show tonight.”

The duo, made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, beat out fellow country nominees Maddie & Tae and Dan + Shay for the win. FGL last won the BBMA for Top Country Duo/Group in 2018.

Earlier this year, they released their much-anticipated fifth studio album Life Rolls On, featuring hit singles "Long Live" and "I Love My Country." Add that to the long list of brand tie-ins that the duo have their hands in, including Tribe Kelley, Old Camp Whiskey and Wolf Moon Bourbon (with Jason Aldean), and it’s safe to stay that FGL are well on their way to a mighty good 2021.

Hoping to check out some other country music winners? Make sure to tune in and watch The 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which will air Sunday (May 23) at 8PM ET on NBC. And while it does not look like the Florida Georgia Line boys will be in attendance at this year’s show, there is still a way to see them sooner than later: FGL will be performing June 12 as part of Encore Drive-in Nights for a concert set to be broadcast at hundreds of outdoor drive-ins and cinemas across the country.