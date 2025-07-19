Florida Woman Stopped for a Chicken, Then Bear-Maced a Lady in Road Rage Freakout

A woman is facing serious charges after a bizarre incident that could only happen in — you guessed it — Florida.

Earlier this month, Cynthia Diaz Sosa, 38, did something undeniably sweet: She stopped her car in Key West to let a chicken cross the road.

Unfortunately, her animal-friendly gesture didn’t sit well with another driver. The motorist reportedly honked, drove around Sosa, and accidentally ran over the chicken.

What Did Cynthia Sosa Do to Get Arrested?

Instead of taking a deep breath and moving on, Sosa allegedly went full vigilante — and the next few moments played out like a scene from a Florida-based action-comedy.

According to The Independent, she chased down the other driver in her Toyota Corolla, reportedly because she wanted to “teach her a lesson.”

Sosa then blocked the victim’s car, tried to open the door, and allegedly unleashed a can of bear mace through the window.

The driver and a passenger were both hit in the face with the spray, authorities say.

The final twist? Sosa drove herself to the police station and calmly turned herself in.

What Is Cynthia Sosa Charged With?

According to Law & Crime, Sosa has been charged with:

Two counts of aggravated battery.

One count of burglary with assault or battery.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on July 24.

Why the Cynthia Sosa Incident Is Both Ridiculous and Reckless

Yes, protecting animals is admirable. Bear mace is a serious chemical deterrent meant for wildlife encounters, not for teaching lessons in traffic disputes.

While bear spray isn’t illegal in Florida, it can only be used in self-defense.

Does the Cynthia Sosa Incident Have Country Song Potential?

Absolutely. It’s got conflict, outrage, and a bizarre moral twist: a woman defending a chicken, then landing in jail.

Because in Florida, even a chicken crossing the road can lead to felony charges.