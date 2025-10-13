The Grammy Award is one of the highest honors an artist can receive in music — but apparently, it also makes a pretty great doorstop.

Taste of Country Nights recently welcomed for King + Country into the Nashville studio, where host Evan Paul learned some pretty funny news while chatting with the duo.

Band members Joel and Luke Smallbone were asked where they keep their Grammy Awards. Joel had a surprising answer.

“You know what’s fascinating is — and I’m embarrassed to say — Luke put some in his kids’ rooms, and they were used for various… they were a doorstopper at one point,” he admitted with a laugh.

Luke jumped in to take over the storytelling from his brother. “Listen, I am part of the Nashville Grammy Board, and I don’t condone or respect his [my son’s] decisions,” he joked.

“When I got them, they came in these beautiful foam cases and you pull out the Grammy,” Luke explained. “I was like, without my wife and the children, I don’t have the perspective to do this well.”

He continued, “So part of the reason I wanted to put them in their room was just like, ‘Hey, you guys are the reason. You give me the courage, you give me the stories, you give me the life to live.’ So I was like, ‘You know what, put them in your room.’”

The duo just released a new song called “World on Fire,” which comes with one of the most detailed and cinematic music videos we’ve seen in a long time.

How Many Grammy Awards do for King + Country Have?

The duo have won four Grammy awards so far in their career.

Are for King + Country Brothers?

Yes. for King + Country consist of duo Luke and Joel Smallbone.

