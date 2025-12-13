For King &#038; Country Set to Make Grand Ole Opry History [Interview]

Carly Mackler, Getty Images

A simple Christmas tradition turned into a history-making week in Nashville for For King & Country. The duo will play five nights at the Grand Ole Opry starting Monday (Dec. 15).

That makes for the longest residency at the venue, they say.

  • Joel and Luke Smallbone recently talked about their A Drummer Boy Christmas Tour and new music on the Taste of Country Nights, On Demand podcast.
  • "World on Fire" is the pair's newest song, from an album they expect to drop in 2026.
  • This tour is their only one in 2025.

For King & Country Tour Dates

"This year we thought, 'We've done the big arena tours,'" Luke Smallbone explains. "'But what if we shrink it down and make it some of these — what are the biggest theaters in all of America? What if we went and did those?'"

The Grand Ole Opry definitely qualifies, but it's also an important venue for the duo because after growing up in Australia, they now call Nashville home. Every tour they've done since living in Music City — even the arena tours — has ended at the Opry.

"It becomes this hometown show," Joel Smallbone shares.

The five Nashville dates of the Drummer Boy Christmas: The Live Experiences Tour will take place Dec. 15-19. The tour gets its name from their 2020 A Drummer Boy Christmas album, which featured a mix of traditional and new holiday songs.

When they're done, they'll rest for a while. Currently, there's not another date on their tour calendar until July, but things could change.

New For King & Country Music

The reason FK&C took 2025 off was so they could write and record a new album. Mum's the word on a release date, but we're hearing 2026 is very likely.

"World on Fire" is the first sample of that new album.

