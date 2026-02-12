Mae Estes is carrying the torch forward for traditional country music, but she's doing it in her own unique way.

Her juxtaposition of classic country and modern edge is why Estes is one of Taste of Country's RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Mae Estes?

Estes is a 32-year-old singer-songwriter who originally hails from Arkansas.

She spent years in Nashville honing her craft while sometimes working as many as three other jobs, and that paid off in 2020, when she finally landed a song publishing deal.

She released her debut EP, Before the Record, in 2023, and "Thinkin' Bout Cheatin'" was her first official single, accompanied by a video.

READ MORE: Is Ben Gallaher Nashville's Next Big Crossover Artist?

Estes released a self-titled EP via Big Machine Records in October of 2025.

Her music marries sharp, plain-spoken songwriting, traditional country elements including pedal steel and fiddle, and modern production techniques.

What Are Mae Estes' Top Songs?

"Thinkin' Bout Cheatin'" is one standout track that received a lot of play, and "Mountain of a Man" garnered positive attention from media outlets.

What Are Mae Estes' Career Highlights?

Estes has earned more than 30 million streams online, and the Arkansas CMA has honored her as its Female Vocalist of the Year multiple times.

Her high-profile gigs include the Grand Ole Opry, Music City Grand Prix, the Bluebird Cafe, CMA Fest, Nissan Stadium, the Country Music Hall of Fame and more.

AIMP named Estes its 2024 Rising Songwriter-Artist of the Year, and CMT included her in its Next Women of Country Class of 2024.

Wide Open Country, Cowgirl Magazine, Entertainment Focus, Country Now and more have showered her music with praise, and she's also opened for major artists including Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan.

What's Next for Mae Estes in 2026?

Her official website shows a string of tour dates already on the books in 2026, both in the U.S. and overseas.