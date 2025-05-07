Gabby Barrett has announced her 2025 live show plans. Her Life I'm Living Tour dates are a string of summer and fall concerts that will mark the singer's first major tour since 2022.

In a press release, Barrett says her show will sum up her career so far and look forward to what comes next.

"I'm pumped to hit the road this year!" she affirms, adding that this tour will be a kickoff to "the next chapter with new music that is coming shortly!"

While she's been off the road, Barrett has been keeping busy. Her son Augustine Boone was born in 2022, not long after she wrapped up her run as an opening act for Jason Aldean. Her second daughter — third child altogether — Ivy Josephine followed in 2024.

Barrett has been continuing to roll out music during that time, too. Her Chapter & Verse album, featuring the single "Glory Days," arrived in 2023. She also dropped a Christmas album and released a single to Christian radio called "Jesus on a Train," saying she wasn't ruling out incorporating more songs of faith into her discography in general going forward.

But Barrett's country roots remain a big part of her musical identity, and in 2025, she's been teasing a new song that has a lot in common with her debut country smash hit, "I Hope."

For ticketing details for all shows on Barrett's upcoming Life I'm Living Tour, visit the singer's website.

Gabby Barrett's 2025 Life I'm Living Tour Dates:

June 5 --Nashville, Tenn. @ CMA Fest

June 6 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ CMA Fest

June 7 -- Blue Springs, Ne. @ Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska

June 20 -- West Chester, Ohio @ Lori's Roadhouse

June 21 -- Joliet, Ill. @ Taste of Joliet

June 27 -- Santa Rosa, Cailf. @ Country Summer Music Festival

June 28 -- Redding, Calif. @ Win-River Resort & Casino

July 5 -- O’Fallon, Mo. @ Heritage and Freedom Festival

July 10 -- Granite Falls, Minn. @ Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort

July 11 -- Columbus, Ne. @ Platte County Fair

July 12 -- Catoosa, Okla. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Tulsa) – Track 5.

July 17 -- Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center

July 18 -- Bloomington, Ill. @ Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

July 19 -- Lincoln City, Ind. @ Lincoln Amphitheatre

July 24 -- Saginaw, Mich. @ The Theater at The Dow Event Center

July 25 -- Rockford, Ill. @ Coronado Theatre

July 26 -- West Bend, Wisc. @ Washington County Fair Park

Aug. 14 -- Worley, Ida. @ Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort Hotel

Aug. 21 -- Abilene, Texas @ West Texas Rehabilitation Fundraiser

Aug. 22 -- Sioux City, Iowa @ Orpheum Live

Aug. 23 -- Mason, Wisc. @ Concert in the Corn

Sept. 1 -- Du Quoin, Ill. @ Du Quoin State Fair

Sept. 5 -- Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre

Sept. 6 -- Farmington, Pa. @ Timber Rock Amphitheater

Sept. 7 -- Wooster, Ohio @ Wayne County Fair Ohio

Sept. 11 -- Allegan, Mich. @ Allegan County Fair

Sept. 12 -- Valparaiso, Ind. @ Central Park Plaza

Sept. 13 -- Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

Sept. 18 -- Bakersfield, Calif. @ *Venue TBA

Oct. 5 -- Ocean City, Md. @ Country Calling Festival