Gabby Barrett Returns With 2025 Life I’m Living Tour
Gabby Barrett has announced her 2025 live show plans. Her Life I'm Living Tour dates are a string of summer and fall concerts that will mark the singer's first major tour since 2022.
In a press release, Barrett says her show will sum up her career so far and look forward to what comes next.
"I'm pumped to hit the road this year!" she affirms, adding that this tour will be a kickoff to "the next chapter with new music that is coming shortly!"
While she's been off the road, Barrett has been keeping busy. Her son Augustine Boone was born in 2022, not long after she wrapped up her run as an opening act for Jason Aldean. Her second daughter — third child altogether — Ivy Josephine followed in 2024.
Barrett has been continuing to roll out music during that time, too. Her Chapter & Verse album, featuring the single "Glory Days," arrived in 2023. She also dropped a Christmas album and released a single to Christian radio called "Jesus on a Train," saying she wasn't ruling out incorporating more songs of faith into her discography in general going forward.
But Barrett's country roots remain a big part of her musical identity, and in 2025, she's been teasing a new song that has a lot in common with her debut country smash hit, "I Hope."
For ticketing details for all shows on Barrett's upcoming Life I'm Living Tour, visit the singer's website.
Gabby Barrett's 2025 Life I'm Living Tour Dates:
June 5 --Nashville, Tenn. @ CMA Fest
June 6 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ CMA Fest
June 7 -- Blue Springs, Ne. @ Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska
June 20 -- West Chester, Ohio @ Lori's Roadhouse
June 21 -- Joliet, Ill. @ Taste of Joliet
June 27 -- Santa Rosa, Cailf. @ Country Summer Music Festival
June 28 -- Redding, Calif. @ Win-River Resort & Casino
July 5 -- O’Fallon, Mo. @ Heritage and Freedom Festival
July 10 -- Granite Falls, Minn. @ Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort
July 11 -- Columbus, Ne. @ Platte County Fair
July 12 -- Catoosa, Okla. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Tulsa) – Track 5.
July 17 -- Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center
July 18 -- Bloomington, Ill. @ Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
July 19 -- Lincoln City, Ind. @ Lincoln Amphitheatre
July 24 -- Saginaw, Mich. @ The Theater at The Dow Event Center
July 25 -- Rockford, Ill. @ Coronado Theatre
July 26 -- West Bend, Wisc. @ Washington County Fair Park
Aug. 14 -- Worley, Ida. @ Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort Hotel
Aug. 21 -- Abilene, Texas @ West Texas Rehabilitation Fundraiser
Aug. 22 -- Sioux City, Iowa @ Orpheum Live
Aug. 23 -- Mason, Wisc. @ Concert in the Corn
Sept. 1 -- Du Quoin, Ill. @ Du Quoin State Fair
Sept. 5 -- Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre
Sept. 6 -- Farmington, Pa. @ Timber Rock Amphitheater
Sept. 7 -- Wooster, Ohio @ Wayne County Fair Ohio
Sept. 11 -- Allegan, Mich. @ Allegan County Fair
Sept. 12 -- Valparaiso, Ind. @ Central Park Plaza
Sept. 13 -- Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
Sept. 18 -- Bakersfield, Calif. @ *Venue TBA
Oct. 5 -- Ocean City, Md. @ Country Calling Festival
