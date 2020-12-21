Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are waiting for their first child to arrive -- but before the baby comes, they’ve got some work to do.

Barrett and Foehner announced that they would soon be a family of three back in August. Flash forward to December, and it seems as though the couple are using their quarantine time productively: practicing how change a baby’s diaper (or at least, attempting to do so).

“Diaper prep 101," Barrett captions the video, which shows her husband attempting the (ahem) dirty work. Foehner starts off a little bumpy: "You throw him down here," he proclaims to begin the video, so Barrett is quick to correct her husband’s method, laughing and noting that it should be “set him down."

“I’ve always wanted to be in the National Finals Rodeo,” Foehner jokes as he tries to attach the diaper as quickly as possible to the lamb baby toy that is the stand-in for his child.

Ultimately Barrett seems to have gotten a kick out of the event. “And that’s how you change a diaper folks. We’ve got some work to do,” she says with a laugh.

Aside from awaiting the future arrival of her baby, Barrett is closing 2020 in a big way: Her debut single “I Hope” is a chart-topping hit and scored multiple awards show mentions, and it's now spent more weeks at the top of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart than any other song by a solo female artist.

Barrett officially hit her new record when "I Hope" returned to the top of Hot Country Songs chart on Dec. 19, marking the 20th week overall that the song's been at No. 1 on that chart.