Garth Brooks Just Baked His First Cake Ever, for Trisha Yearwood’s Birthday

Life just got a little sweeter for country music power-couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Yearwood celebrated her 59th birthday on Sept. 19, and Brooks was no slouch when it came to honoring his wife on her big day.

The megastar posted an amazing tribute to his wife on his Instagram, that day, saying:

"To the woman who brings inspiration, comfort, kindness and love into our hearts every day of the year, today we celebrate YOU! The world is a better place with you in it —- and country music and what’s on our tables wouldn’t be the same without you!!!"

A day later, Brooks followed that post with another one: It's a photo of him and his wife together, holding up what looks to be a homemade chocolate cake. In this week's Inside Studio G — his weekly Facebook video chat with fans — Brooks dished more details.

He says that cake is one he baked himself — the first one he has ever attempted in his 61 years on Earth.

What Yearwood is holding is a custom-made triple-chocolate cake brownie with peanut butter frosting, baked by her husband himself.

"I live with a chef. I got some tips. It wasn’t good, trust me," Brooks admits. "It was pretty hideous, pretty horrible."

Yearwood disagreed, tasting the cake during the Inside Studio G episode and giving her honest opinion.

“I’m not just being nice, this is really good," she tells Brooks.

Perhaps this is the first of many cooking endeavors from Brooks? Since he's got a master chef in the home, he always has someone to guide him.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights , a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood 's former beachside house in Malibu offered a gorgeous vacation paradise for the country music power couple to relax.

Brooks and Yearwood bought their 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,200-square-foot house in Malibu for slightly less than $5 million in June of 2008. The house itself is fairly modest, but very well-appointed, featuring an open floor plan.

The living room boasts a corner fireplace and multiple sets of French doors that open to the backyard. The kitchen includes marble countertops, while skylights offer plenty of natural California sunlight. The den features floor-to-ceiling bookshelves on either side of a fireplace of white brick.

The backyard is spectacular, featuring a loggia, an outdoor fireplace, a half-court basketball court and elaborate landscaping. The house provides direct access to the world-famous Malibu beach via a set of steps.

The couple sold the house in Malibu in late 2016 for $7 million.

10 Artists You Didn't Know Had Cut Garth Brooks Songs Garth Brooks has written quite a few of his own hits, but a number of other artists have cut his songs, too ... and not just country singers.