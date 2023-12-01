Garth Brooks released his first live album in 1998 — a two-disc set titled Double Live. The project featured countless hits from the country veteran and remains a must-have for any Brooks' fan.

The project also made country music history.

According to Billboard, Double Live sold more than a million copies in just one week when it was released. At the time, with 1,085,000 copies sold, it broke the record for first-week sales, previously set by Pearl Jam's Vs. album.

Double Live was the first country music project to sell more than a million copies in just one week. Since then, more have followed: Taylor Swift was able to sell 1,047,000 copies of her album Speak Now in 2010 and 1,208,000 copies of her Red album in 2012 in the same amount of time.

Brooks' double album was recorded during his massive World Tour which ran from 1996-1998 with 220 live shows. The run was his last before taking a long break from music in 2001 to raise his kids.

Double Live features live performances of some of Brooks' biggest hits, like "Friends in Low Places," "Ain't Goin' Down ('Til the Sun Comes Up)," "Callin' Baton Rouge" and more. Among the 26 tracks are a handful of covers: Bob Dylan's "To Make You Feel My Love" and "The Fever" from Aerosmith, and more.

Brooks' re-released the album on its 25th anniversary and added four new songs to the tracklist. The project was also included in his Anthology Part III: Live Edition Release box set.

Double Live has been certified 23x Platinum since its '98 release and has sold more than 11.5 million units.