Garth Brooks Says He’s Thinking About Opening a Bar in Nashville

He’s won dozens of awards and charted a whole bunch of hits, but Garth Brooks isn't yet one of the country artists who's put his own bar in Nashville. He's thinking about it, though.

"It’s coming in the future," Brooks shared of the idea during a Wednesday (July 29) press conference, "but it’s gonna be done the way we do it. So it’ll be its own place very much like Blake [Shelton's Lower Broadway bar Ole Red is] is his own place. We’re gonna do it our own way."

Brooks, as is his nature, was coy about specifics: "It’s coming, I would say, probably in the next two years, three years," he said, but it's unclear how far along in the process he is. However, the country star seems set on a location on Nashville's famed Lower Broadway "because, well, man, when you talk about Broadway, that is ‘Friends in Low Places’ right there."

"It’s the perfect place," Brooks adds.

If Brooks opens a spot in Music City, he'll be among a number of artists who've already made their mark on downtown Nashville via various restaurants and venues. Lower Broadway is currently home to Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House, John Rich’s Redneck Riviera, Alan Jackson’s AJ's Good Time Bar, Shelton’s Ole Red, Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge + Kitchen and Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar. Nearby, there are also museums and venues spotlighting George Jones, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash and Glen Campbell.

Brooks' hints at a Nashville bar came in the middle of a whole bunch of news that Brooks broke during his Wednesday press conference, which was streamed live on Facebook for his fans. During the session, the singer also announced that he will be withdrawing himself from the running for CMA Entertainer of the Year, and shared that his youngest daughter, Allie, had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood to take a bit of a break from their Inside Studio G Facebook livestreams earlier this month.

"Her husband works with us every day," Brooks shared. "So that was the possible scare. So everybody went and got tested, and everybody tested negative, so we were back up and running pretty quick. She quarantined for another 14 days after her time as well, so she’s feeling great.”