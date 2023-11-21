It's been nearly 18 years since Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood tied the knot, and their love for one another continues to blossom.

While visiting the Kelly Clarkson Show, Brooks was asked to share what gratitude means to him. The conversation quickly turned to his wife, and he became visibly emotional when speaking about his devotion to her.

"As far as Miss Yearwood, I don't know. You know, I've said this before — I found her in the past life, I'll find her in the next," he shares. "She makes it fun, you know? She makes it really fun."

Clarkson commends him on the love he shares with Yearwood, and as he sits up in his seat, his eyes fill with tears. She chastises him for making her cry, but then calls him out for his own tears as he leans over to brush them away.

The country veteran also revealed what he hopes his last day on Earth will look like. And, of course, it involves Yearwood.

"Just truthfully, if I could say," he begins. "What I'd love to say is the day I take my last breath on this planet, I'd love for my three girls to be around me. And I'd love for the Queen to be around me."

Brooks' passion for his family and for living in the moment is evident. Despite being one of the biggest names in country music, he is still grateful for each moment.

"When it comes to the future — and I think it's just what you're grateful for — is just one more day, right, of getting to do this," he explains.

Brooks and Yearwood will celebrate 18 years of marriage on Dec. 10. The pair were engaged and married in 2005 after three years of dating. It's Brooks' second marriage and Yearwood's third.