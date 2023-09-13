Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Heading Up Habitat for Humanity’s 2023 Carter Project

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have recently retired from public life, but their important work with Habitat for Humanity will continue. Longtime friends and supporters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are set to head up the Carter Work Project in 2023, expanding their role in an organization they've supported since 2007.

According to Habitat for Humanity's website, the charity organization — which builds affordable housing for qualifying lower-income families — will not reschedule the 2023 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, which "will take place as planned in Charlotte, North Carolina, October 1-6."

According to Southern Living, Brooks and Yearwood will lead a team of more than 1,000 volunteers in trying to build 27 affordable homes in that amount of time.

“Though we could never fill their shoes, we are so incredibly honored to be given the opportunity to carry President and Mrs. Carter’s legacy forward through the continuation of the Carter Work Project,” Brooks states.

The Carters were tireless supporters of Habitat for Humanity for 35 years, helping to build and renovate 4,390 homes in 14 countries. Jimmy Carter — who served as the 39th President of the United States before focusing on philanthropy in his post-presidency — entered hospice care at his home in Georgia on Feb. 19. Rosalynn Carter was diagnosed with dementia in May.

Yearwood is looking forward to stepping into an even more active role in Habitat for Humanity.

“Habitat is a great reminder to me of how grateful I need to be on a daily basis. I believe the adage, ‘To whom much is given, from him much is expected.’ Part of my job in life is to give back, and this is a wonderful way for me to give back,” the singer says in a statement.

“I grew up in a small town, and if you needed something, the whole community rallied. I think that is what draws me to Habitat,” Yearwood adds. “In the days you work on a house, you quickly become a community. I will always be that small-town girl, and I like that small-town feeling that we are all in this together. Habitat gives me that."