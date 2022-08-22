Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox has hit the ground running as a solo country artist with the release of his brand new song, “Get Down Like That.”

The jaunty country shuffler is a vibrant anthem layered with chest-thumping drums, catchy ascending and descending guitar lines, and a spirited horn section. If the song sounds like a bonafide country hit, it probably is, just based on the songwriting talent behind it.

“Get Down Like That” was written by fellow country superstar Thomas Rhett alongside fellow singer-songwriter Hardy and hit songsmiths Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley. With the flawless pairing of one of country music’s greatest vocalists and a star-studded team of songwriters, it’s no wonder the track sounds both radio and live-show friendly.

Country fans should get ready and saddle up to do-si-do their way to a darn good time.

"Well hey, if you're with me / If you wanna take it out of the city / Get a little bit more nitty gritty / Do some midnight fishing and some moonlight kissing / Come on, let's ride / Dance on the land of the milk and honey / Down here we do it up right," LeVox sings in the country imagery-rich chorus.

“I’ve loved this song from the first time I heard it,” shares the star, who immediately told Sony Music Publishing Nashville’s CEO Rusy Gaston to put the song on hold for him then. “I hope y’all love it too. If you ain’t from a town like that, don’t worry we’re gonna show you how to get down like that. Turn it up loud!”

“Get Down Like That” marks the start of LeVox’s new chapter as a solo country artist and is coming via his longtime record label home, Big Machine Label Group. Prior to this, he dropped the songs “Working on Sunday” and “We Got Fight,” which was featured as an end-credit song in the Netflix film, The Ice Road.

In 2021, LeVox also dropped his debut gospel EP, One on One. The five-song set included its lead single, "The Distance," and collaborations with country newcomer Breland ("All I See"), hit contemporary Christian band group Mercy Me, gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds (“Never Forget”) and his daughter, Brittany LeVox ("While I Wait"). Most recently, One on One earned a nomination for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year at the 2022 Dove Awards.

More new music is slated to arrive from the Rascal Flatts lead vocalist and new solo country artist.

