The building that formerly housed the now-defunct George Jones Museum in downtown Nashville will now serve as the home for an elaborate sports bar, according to a new report.

The Nashville Business Journal reports that DraftKings Sports & Social has filed for a sign permit with the Metro Historic Zoning Commission in the old location at 128 Second Ave. North, right in the heart of Music City's tourist district. That proposed signage also includes the Professional Bullriders Inc. logo, though it is not presently clear how that organization might tie into plans for a sports bar and entertainment complex.

The George Jones Museum opened in Nashville in 2015, and it served to honor the late country legend's career and legacy, featuring one-of-a-kind exhibits and items from his career and personal life. The venue announced it was closing in December of 2021, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Christmas Day bombing that took place in downtown Nashville in December of 2020.

According to Nashville Business Journal, the building subsequently sold for $28.5 million in July of 2022, purchased by a partnership between the Ardent Companies and real estate investor Jeffery Welk.

DraftKings Sports & Social's official website currently lists 14 locations across the U.S., including Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and more. The locations include a wide array of food and drink, arcade games, air hockey, bowling and more, as well as state-of-the-art sports viewing that includes self-betting terminals and traditional betting windows.

A representative for DraftKings Sports & Social did not return an inquiry from the Nashville Business Journal by the time of publication of their story.

