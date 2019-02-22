George Strait is apparently enjoying his time in Las Vegas. The country icon has just announced more dates for his Strait to Vegas residency at the end of the year, taking over the T-Mobile Arena for two more shows on Dec. 6 and 7, 2019.

Fans are bound to get a taste of Strait's new songs, as his new album Honky Tonk Time Machine is slated for release on March 29. He shared a preview of the album with "Codigo," which he debuted live at his Strait to Vegas show in December of 2018, and has shipped its first single to radio with "Every Little Honky Tonk Bar." He's also included a new track in his Vegas set titled "God and Country Music," which features a special appearance from his young grandson, Harvey.

Strait's Strait to Vegas residency launched in 2016, with the legendary singer performing a handful of dates throughout each year since. The new dates will make 24 shows thus far, and it's not clear if he plans to stop. Breakthrough star Ashley McBryde will join Strait again as an opening act following a two-night stint at the beginning of February. In addition to McBryde, Kacey Musgraves and Cam have filled the role of opening act in the past.

Tickets for the December 2019 dates go on sale Friday (March 22) at 2PM ET.

Along with his Vegas residency, Strait has a series of prominent shows scheduled throughout the year. He'll perform a one-night-only show at the newly constructed Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., the day after his album release on March 30 where he'll be joined by McBryde, Chris Stapleton and Chris Janson. He's also set to headline Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, Ohio on June 8 and has two more Stait to Vegas shows in August.