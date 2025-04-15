George Strait's go-to fast food order? A hearty Dairy Queen burger, according to one lucky DQ worker who served him over the weekend.

Becky Gonzalez was on duty at the DQ in Cotulla, Texas (south of San Antonio) on Saturday afternoon (April 12) when a familiar face pulled up to retrieve his order.

It was roughly 12:40PM, and Strait was there for lunch — he ordered a Hungr-Buster, per MySA in San Antonio. That is a grilled quarter-pound beef patty, and he got his topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and mustard.

"My coworker was at the drive-thru and said that’s George Strait," Gonzalez recalls in a comment on TikTok, where the photo first started making its rounds. "I wanted to ask him to sing a little piece of a song, but I didn’t."

He pulled up in a black truck and was wearing a tropical-themed baseball cap and sunglasses, but it's hard to disguise yourself when you're the most recognizable man in Texas.

Gonzalez says he was kind and "so handsome." She gave him his order, and in exchange, he was happy to pose for a selfie through the drive-thru window. She jokes in the comments that she was tempted to jump through the window for a hug, but that she "didn’t want to scare him away."

Right now, Strait is fueling up for a short stadium tour that kicks off next month in Philadelphia. He'll bring Chris Stapleton and Parker McCollum with him for what is really a tour of the northeast's best NFL venues.

There are just five shows on the calendar, and none of them are in Texas — the Texan will wrap at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles in July (Little Big Town are subbing for McCollum for this one). He'll have to get his DQ fix when he gets back.

