Fans Think George Strait Gave a Trump Shoutout With This Dance Move

At a recent show in Las Vegas, George Strait busted out a playful little dance move that quickly got the Internet talking.

During a break from performing, Strait strolled around the stage doing the "arm pump"-style dance move that's come to be associated with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump. The King of Country flashed a big grin at the audience during his dance moves, and even stopped to give a pretend golf swing — another nod to Trump's noted love of golfing.

Strait didn't say for certain whether his onstage dance was a Trump shoutout, but many fans on social media were certain about what they saw.

"Get George to perform at the inauguration!" one fan applauded on TikTok.

"From one G.O.A.T. to another!" someone else added.

Even Trump's official X account took notice, sharing the video and writing "The King of Country himself [George Strait] brought out the Trump Dance last night in Vegas..."

Has George Strait Spoken About His Political Views?

Like many country stars, Strait typically steers clear of politics during his public appearances.

He didn't officially endorse any one candidate or the other during the 2024 election cycle.

He has shared thoughts on some specific political issues, such as a staunch support for law enforcement and first responders, with songs like "The Weight of the Badge."

