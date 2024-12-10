Fans Think George Strait Gave a Trump Shoutout With This Dance Move

Fans Think George Strait Gave a Trump Shoutout With This Dance Move

Theo Wargo, Getty Images/TikTok

At a recent show in Las Vegas, George Strait busted out a playful little dance move that quickly got the Internet talking.

During a break from performing, Strait strolled around the stage doing the "arm pump"-style dance move that's come to be associated with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump. The King of Country flashed a big grin at the audience during his dance moves, and even stopped to give a pretend golf swing — another nod to Trump's noted love of golfing.

Strait didn't say for certain whether his onstage dance was a Trump shoutout, but many fans on social media were certain about what they saw.

"Get George to perform at the inauguration!" one fan applauded on TikTok.

"From one G.O.A.T. to another!" someone else added.

Even Trump's official X account took notice, sharing the video and writing "The King of Country himself [George Strait] brought out the Trump Dance last night in Vegas..."

Read More: Remember When George Strait Made His Only Grand Ole Opry Appearance?

Has George Strait Spoken About His Political Views?

  • Like many country stars, Strait typically steers clear of politics during his public appearances.
  • He didn't officially endorse any one candidate or the other during the 2024 election cycle.
  • He has shared thoughts on some specific political issues, such as a staunch support for law enforcement and first responders, with songs like "The Weight of the Badge."

Which Country Stars Have Spoken Out in Support of Donald Trump?

  • Country music's most vocal supporter of Trump is perhaps Jason Aldean, who performed at his campaign rally, and has golfed with Trump and met him on numerous occasions.
  • Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Chris Janson and more country stars have also either performed in support of Trump, spent time with him personally or spoken out in support of his political positions.

30 Country Stars You Won't Believe Aren't Grand Ole Opry Members

Fifteen living CMA or ACM Entertainers of the Year are not members of the Grand Ole Opry, and a few of them barely recognize the vaunted stage. George Strait, Kenny Chesney and Willie Nelson are three legends who rarely play the Grand Ole Opry. Why?

That answer is often difficult to determine, but this list suggests reasons where appropriate. Membership into the Grand Ole Opry comes with an obligation to play the show frequently, but that's often set aside (Barbara Mandrell is an inactive member, for example). Only living artists are considered, and once a member dies, they are no longer a member.

For that reason, we've not included any country legends who've passed. That eliminates Toby Keith.

As of 2023, there are more than 70 members of the Grand Ole Opry. Historically, nearly 250 men, women and groups were members — so, it's a select group that excludes several Country Music Hall of Famers.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: George Strait
Categories: Country Music News, Live Country Music

More From Taste of Country