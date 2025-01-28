Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks + More Join All-Star Grand Ole Opry NBC Special

Stars are filing up to celebrate the Grand Ole Opry's 100th birthday in style: With a three-hour-long TV special tribute.

The hallowed country music stage has announced a special called Opry 100: A Live Celebration, which will broadcast on NBC and Peacock in March.

The all-star lineup includes a who's who of some of the biggest Opry members and stars in the genre, and will be hosted by Blake Shelton.

Artists both legendary and modern will take the stage during the event. Reba McEntire, Jelly Roll, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Dierks Bentley, Trace Adkins, Luke Combs, Vince Gill and Trisha Yearwood are just some of the performers expected to appear.

Garth Brooks is scheduled to perform, too, amid a string of months that's been marked by controversy for the country superstar. He's currently embroiled in a legal battle with an anonymous woman who has accused him of rape and sexual assault. Brooks has continued to make several scheduled appearances as his lawsuit continues, such as performances in Las Vegas and a performance with his wife, Yearwood, at Jimmy Carter's funeral.

More performers are expected to be announced leading up to the show, which will spotlight live music both at the Grand Ole Opry stage and from the stage of Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Silent House Productions' Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn will executive produce the show alongside R.A Clark and Steve Buchanan.

Who's Performing at Opry 100: A Live Celebration?

Grand Ole Opry members Ashley McBryde, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Clint Black, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Marty Stuart, Reba McEntire, Trace Adkins, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, and Randy Travis will appear as part of the show.

The special will also include performance from a number of stars who aren't Opry members (yet) but who are special to the Opry community. Those include Amy Grant, Eric Church, Jelly Roll and The War And Treaty.

More performers are expected to be announced.

Who's Hosting Opry 100: A Live Celebration?

Blake Shelton will host the show.

When Does the Show Take Place? How Can I Watch?

Opry 100: A Live Celebration will take place March 19 at 8PM ET/7PM CT. The show will feature performances from the stage of the Grand Ole Opry House as well as the Ryman Auditorium.

The show will air on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.