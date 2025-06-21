If you thought the Redneck Woman was a conspiracy theorist, you're kind of right. However, there is an asterisk alongside many of Gretchen Wilson's most unconventional ideas.

Look for Gretchen Wilson on The Road on CBS this fall.

This spring, she won The Masked Singer on Fox.

Talking to Taste of Country Nights, she revealed that she plans to re-record her debut Homewrecker album soon.

For example: she doesn't believe there are aliens living at Area 51.

"I think there are pieces and specimens of things we can't explain," she tells Evan Paul.

ToC has asked about a half-dozen country singers about conspiracy theories, and learned a few truths. First, everyone believes in dinosaurs, and that there was a second shooter at President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

Second, most people believe we're being spied on through in-house technology, but nobody seems too concerned about it.

There are some real differences when it comes to the moon landing, Big Foot and the Illuminati, however. Keep reading for the rest of Wilson's answers, or just watch the short video below.

Were dinosaurs real? Yes

Is the Earth flat? No

Did we really land on the moon in 1969? If you ask my brother, he'll say no. But I say yes.

Was there a second shooter on John F. Kennedy? Yes.

Is Alexa listening to my private conversations? Yes.

Is Big Foot real? Yes.

Do you believe there is an Illuminati or a secret group of eight to 12 people that pull the strings in the world? I believe the first part, but I believe it's a lot bigger than eight to 10.