Greylan James has been a massively successful songwriter in Nashville for several years, but he's taking his own rightful place at center stage in 2026.

The up-and-coming singer-songwriter is one of Taste of Country's RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Greylan James?

James is a 29-year-old country singer-songwriter who originally hails from Knoxville.

He's made quite a splash as a songwriter since moving to Nashville, writing songs for Kenny Chesney, Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Chris Young, Cole Swindell, Darius Rucker and more.

He's also released several songs as a solo artist and toured extensively with some major-name artists.

What Are Greylan James' Top Songs?

James scored a smash hit as a songwriter with Jordan Davis' No. 1 hit, "Next Thing You Know."

Among his best-known solo songs are "Wait Til You Have Kids" and "Water at a Wedding," which went viral online after he teased a clip to his fans.

What Are Greylan James' Career Highlights?

The singer earned a No. 1 hit and ACM Award for Song of the Year for "Next Thing You Know." It also earned him a BMI Award and a CMA nomination.

He's also scored No. 1 hits with Kenny Chesney’s “Happy Does” and Cole Swindell’s “Forever to Me.”

He has received positive press coverage from County Now, People and more, and James has toured with artists including Old Dominion, Scotty McCreery and more.

James wrapped 2025 by opening for Cole Swindell on his Happy Hour Sad Tour.

What's Next for Greylan James in 2026?

James is still out promoting "Water at a Wedding," and he's steadily releasing new music.

His official tour calendar shows a string of dates for 2026, including a March gig at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium and several summer festivals.

Keep up with Greylan James via his official website.