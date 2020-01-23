Gwen Stefani Has Opinions on the Return of Blake Shelton’s Mullet

Is it time for Blake Shelton to bring back the mullet? In a clip from his upcoming interview with CBS's Gayle King, the "Nobody But You" singer leads us to believe he's considering it.

Maybe he's just being playful — one can never tell — but King made sure to get Shelton's girlfriend Gwen Stefani on the record about his once-famous hairstyle. Shelton sported a mullet when he first broke into the country mainstream with "Austin" in 2001. He kept it until about 2005, when he went to more of a bob. Then it slowly got shorter and shorter until now, where's he's handsome enough to have been called People magazine's sexiest man alive.

King brings up Shelton's old hairstyle in an interview in advance of the Grammys, and he points out that a couple of current country boys (namely Morgan Wallen and "God's Country" co-writer Hardy) have mullets.

"Kind of feeling like maybe it’s time for me to bring mine back," he shares, smiling. "I’m not a trend-setter ... but I don’t mind jumping in on a trend like that."

Be careful before you assume that Stefani's pop-punk California raising would mean she's adverse to mullets. In a separate clip that previews Thursday night's (Jan. 23) Gayle King Grammy Special on CBS, she confesses that she's most at home and comfortable on Shelton's farm in Oklahoma. Girlfriend is practically just another hayseed!

Watch the video above to see how Stefani feels about Shelton's mullet. The pair will be a part of the Grammys on Sunday night (Jan. 26) when they perform their duet "Nobody But You." The Grammys start at 8PM ET. Thursday night's Gayle King special starts at 10PM ET.

