Hailey Whitters teams up with one of her childhood idols, Trisha Yearwood, on her new song "How Far Can It Go?"

Whitters opens the summery song, reminiscent of Yearwood's signature hit "She's in Love With the Boy," before the country icon takes over on the second verse. Their voices join together on the chorus as they ponder, "How far can it go? / How long will it last? / She's got her eyes on forever / He's got his foot on the gas / You can't stop two hearts / From findin' out what they want to know / Town is guessin' / People bettin' / Daddy's sweatin' / Hey, how far can it go?"

An accompanying video finds Whitters in a makeshift '90s-themed bedroom with a poster on the wall featuring male teen idols of the era; she sits poised on her bed, switching between a guitar and a pen in her hand. That footage is paired with clips of her singing next to an Airstream trailer and sprawled out on the lawn with a boombox by her side.

Written by Whitters, Nicolle Galyon and Hillary Lindsey, "How Far Can It Go?" was inspired by the '90s female powerhouses on which the Iowa native was raised, with nostalgia playing a lead role in the track's creation.

“This song reminds me of something I would've been singing along to on the radio, driving my old truck back in high school," Whitters explains in a press release. "We all know that young couple back in our hometowns with 'forever in their eyes,' and the feeling of wondering if they'll be able to make it work when they go off to college.

"Those story songs in country music were relatable to me then (and now)," she adds, "and I hope there's a generation of country music fans that still find them just as relatable today.”

Adds Yearwood, "The first time I heard Hailey Whitters’ voice, I was in. I believe every word she sings ... Her energy is infectious."

"How Far Can It Go?" is featured on Living the Dream, the deluxe edition of Whitters' 2020 album The Dream, which will also feature "Fillin' My Cup" with Little Big Town, a Jordan Davis collaboration called "The Ride," and work with Brent Cobb and hit songwriters Lori McKenna and Lindsey. It's set to arrive on Feb. 26.